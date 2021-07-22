North Carolina Research & Engagement Group, LLC, Warren County Economic Development Office and the Historically Underutilized Businesses coalition will conduct two Community Engagement Forums this weekend designed to empower minority-owned businesses.
Forums will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 23, and from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 24. Both sessions will be held at the Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
The theme for the community forums will be Connecting Communities Through Education, Engagement & Empowerment: The Time is Now. Discussion will focus on how to engage and advocate for equitable policies and investments that will benefit the community as a whole.
Charla Duncan, senior assistant to the Warren County manager and executive director of the Warren County Economic Development Commission, said that area businesspeople may not be aware of many opportunities that are available to them.
“There is an underutilized opportunity for our business owners to do business at the federal and state level, and most likely, this is an education and awareness issue,” she said. “We are looking forward to learning more about how the HUBZone can benefit our historically underutilized businesses.”
HUB Coalition partners include NCREG, LLC; the NC Budget & Tax Center; One Step at a Time Consulting; TDA Services, LLC; NC Department of Administration Historically Underutilized Businesses; North Carolina Department of Transportation; The Institute NC and The Rural Center.
Speakers for the upcoming community forums include Warren County native Dr. Tanya Ayscue of NCREG, LLC; Parker Martin, policy analyst with the NC Budget & Tax Center; Tammie Hall of the NC DOA HUB office; Dr. William Munn, senior policy analyst with the Health Advocacy Project; Tunya Smith of NCDOT and Dr. Forrest Toms, CEO of NCREG, LLC.
Duncan indicated that registration is not required. There is no charge to attend. However, seating is limited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.