Warren Family Institute, Inc. will offer the Nurturing Parenting Program. Classes are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 8. This is a 12-16-week curriculum that targets families with children birth to 5 years old. It is designed to promote learning through individual lessons, assessments, evaluations and home practice assignments.
WFI indicates that it has been proven that how children are treated during their childhood determines their level of brain development, personality, the quality of relationships they will have with their peers, children and partners, the contributions they will make to society, and their overall level of happiness and sense of purpose in life.
The term nurture refers to the act of promoting and nourishing growth. The purpose of the Nurturing Parenting Program is to teach parents how to nourish themselves and their children. The program addresses five primary issues: age appropriate expectations and self-worth; responding empathically to your child’s need; disciplining children with dignity; self-awareness and appropriate family roles; and empowering children and adults. This program will increase your parenting knowledge, understanding and skills. Parents will learn the importance of raising children with respect and compassion.
Classes take place in a supported and confidential atmosphere and are offered free of charge to families. Sessions are held each Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the office of WFI, which is located at 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, Bldg. # 6, on the campus of Hawkins Educational Center. For more information or to register for the next class, contact Linda Reid Pitchford, Family Support specialist, at 252-257-1134. This program is funded through NC Smart Start.
