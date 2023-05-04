The Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church Scholarship Committee is accepting scholarship applications for the upcoming 2023 Fall Semester.
Applications are available at the church and requested through the church’s email address, coleyspringsscholar ship@yahoo.com. A copy of the application form is also attached to this article.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church is conducting the application process electronically.
High school seniors and continuing college students are eligible for the scholarship. Applicants will be asked to write an essay of no more than two pages to explain their need and how receiving the Coley Springs Scholarship will aid them in obtaining their education.
Applicants should email signed and dated letters of recommendation on letterhead from an active member of their church and their college to coleyspringsscholarship@yahoo.com.
First semester freshmen have the option of providing a letter from high school. Previous applicants should obtain a letter of recommendation from a different person from their former high school.
Applicants must also include the student’s official transcript of their college grades. First semester freshmen may use their last high school transcript. Transcripts must be emailed by the applicant’s college or high school.
The application, documents and transcripts must be emailed to the Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church Scholarship Committee at coleyspringsscholarship@yahoo.com by June 1.
If the application for a scholarship is approved, payment will be made directly to the college. Recipients must provide their college ID in order for checks to be sent.
