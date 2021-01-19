Tuesday evening, Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Warrenton was among the churches across the United States that tolled their bells to mark the death of more than 400,000 Americans from COVID-19. The bell ringing represents deep resonance, and signifies mourning and sadness.
Remembering those who lost their lives to COVID-19
