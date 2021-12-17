Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) held a meeting at the Norlina United Methodist Church in Norlina on Dec. 7.
President Evelyn Hall welcomed members and guests. After the blessing given by Mary Catherine Harris, members enjoyed a meal prepared by the NUMC Circle #4. Following dinner, entertainment was provided by members Sallye Duncan on the keyboard and Diane Colin playing an Irish whistle as they presented a Christmas medley of songs.
President Hall introduced guest speaker NC DKG President Beth Winstead, who presented a theme of “Linking the Past, Present and Future” focusing on fellowship.President Winstead pointed out that members have missed the fellowship of each other in recent months, and fellowship is one of DKG’s purposes. She also encouraged activism as members initiate, endorse and support desirable legislation or other suitable endeavors in the interests of education and of women educators. President Hall presented Winstead with a card stating that the chapter is making a donation to the NC DKG Educational Fund in Winstead’s honor. President Hall also presented her with a poinsettia and a Gamma Chi bag.
Treasurer Shirley White was celebrated for her achieving more than 50 years of membership in DKG and for being the longest serving chapter treasurer in North Carolina. She has been Gamma Chi’s treasurer since the chapter was chartered in 1983.
In the business session, Beginning Teacher Support Chairwoman Norma Retzlaff reported on the New Teacher Bag project with more than 30 goody bags being delivered to all new Warren County teachers.
Membership Com-mittee Chairwoman Aimee Cooper presented one candidate for membership, and she was approved.
Contributions were received from the membership for the Scholarship Fund. These funds are used to give a variety of financial aid. Members may apply for a scholarship to pursue a graduate degree and/or a professional development grant to obtain professional training. Warren County female high school seniors and/or female adults may apply for a grant-in-aid to work toward a degree in education. Applications for scholarships and grants-in-aid must be received by Jan. 19, 2022, and may be found online at www.deltakappagamma.org/NC-gammachi under Forms. Non-members are encouraged to apply for a grant-in-aid.
Contributions were also received to aid the DKG World Fellowship Fund which aids women from around the world to advance their educational studies by attending a university in the United States or Canada.
Members brought children’s books to be delivered to The Church of the Holy Innocents’ Preschool.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.