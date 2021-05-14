Mary-Riley Locklear, daughter of LTC (Ret.) Eric Locklear and Dr. Jennifer Brayboy-Locklear, has been selected to attend the 2021 American Indian BioMedical Science Academy at Wake Forest University.
The academy is sponsored by the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity at Wake Forest School of Medicine. Locklear will have the opportunity to learn about career paths in the fields of health and science, and explore problem-based learning techniques at Wake Forest School of Medicine and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
She is the granddaughter of Barbara Brayboy of the Arcola Community and the late Rev. Tecumseh Brayboy, and the late Edmond and Mary Locklear of Pembroke.
Locklear attends Cross Creek Early College High School in Fayetteville.
