As Warren County Schools continues to study school facility needs to prepare for the future, an idea of what that future might look like is beginning to take shape.
The Warren County Board of Education’s Facilities Committee took a look at a plan developed by Cary-based NEMA Management as the consulting firm presented an update during a recent meeting.
For a number of years, the school system has considered how to address facility needs in order to prepare for the future. The needs of aging school buildings, especially the local elementary schools, have topped the list of matters that need to be addressed.
When an outside company evaluated school system buildings several years ago, the condition of the elementary schools was identified as a major concern because the buildings were constructed between 1957 and 1969.
Warren County Schools Chief Operations Officer John Williams told the newspaper last week that the school system’s Maintenance Department is assessing school buildings across the district. NEMA Management focused on the current Warren County Middle School/Warren County High School site to take a look at the property space, buildings and infrastructure, he noted.
Williams indicated that the plan developed by NEMA Management takes into consideration several points of consideration mentioned by the board of education: a reduction in the number of students served by Warren County Schools, how school sites are spread out from one another and how to best utilize school system funding. The board is considering whether a form of consolidation may be the best solution for the school system.
According to the NEMA Management presentation, the consulting firm developed its plan with several goals in mind:
• Consolidate schools (one countywide elementary school, one countywide middle school and one countywide high school)
• Have all schools on one central campus (the Highway 158 bypass campus that covers WCMS, WCHS and Warren New Tech High School)
• Provide a state of the art high school
• Provide new, up to date facilities to improve the learning environment
• Establish a long term capital improvement plan
NEMA Management recommended the following strategy to achieve these goals, noting that when the work is complete, Warren County will have three updated, consolidated schools on one central campus.
• Refresh Mariam Boyd, Northside K-8 and Vaughan to achieve four to five more years of use
• Expand the Warren New Tech building to serve as a swing space for two to three years, and to ultimately serve as the new consolidated elementary school.
• Comprehensive renovation of Warren County Middle School (consolidate the Northside middle grades into Warren County Middle School)
• Comprehensive renovation of Warren County High School (consolidate New Tech and Early College into Warren County High School)
Williams said that the Warren New Tech High School and Warren Early College High School programs will continue at the consolidated location. He noted that Warren Early College’s current space limitations have prevented the school from expanding its student population.
The NEMA Management presentation includes several “next steps” for Warren County Schools:
• Apply for Needs Based Public School Capital Funding
• Conduct a population study
• Receive contractor input on project costs and schedule
• Solicit design proposals
Design proposals would take into consideration the following:
• Refresh elementary schools
• Master plan study (to solidify or modify the strategy)
• New Tech (new wing and cafeteria addition, conversion into a swing space and conversion into the permanent consolidated elementary school)
• Renovation of Warren County Middle School
At the point, the school system considers the NEMA Management presentation as laying the groundwork for any future plans. Nothing definite has been determined at this time.
Heather Lawing, Warren County Schools’ chief Communication and Engagement officer, said that no recommendation has been made at this time, and no project end point has been determined.
“(The school system) must be efficient, be fiscally responsible and give students and staff a safe learning and working environment,” she said.
