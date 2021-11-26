Wearing Pink.jpg

Students wear pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness.

 

The students of Mariam Boyd Elementary School raised more than $1,000 to support Breast Cancer Awareness. The money will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

More than 2,000 links were purchased for 50 cents per link. The links were connected to form a Breast Cancer Awareness ribbon, providing a visible symbol of the students’ care for others and their community.

The top three winning classes are pictured with a Breast Cancer Awarreness ribbon formed from the chains that were created.

1st Place.jpg

FIRST PLACE—The class of Kirby Alston, Carol Evans, and Amanda Hardy

 
2nd Place.jpg

2ND PLACE- The class of Teresa McElhinney

 
3rd Place.jpg

THIRD PLACE —The class of Lucy Russell