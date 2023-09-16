The annual Lake Gaston Volunteer Aquatic Vegetation Survey is currently underway and runs until Oct. 31. There has been a good response from residents and property owners in many parts of the lake, but organizers need a few more folks to step up and help make the survey a success.
There is a shortage of volunteers signed up to conduct the shoreline vegetation survey along the southern shoreline of Lake Gaston from Eaton Ferry Bridge east to the Lake Gaston Dam. In addition, additional volunteers are needed to assist with the survey in Pea Hill Creek. It’s important to keep in mind that the survey now underway will inform where potential treatment for noxious/nuisance species, including hydrilla and lyngbya, is conducted in 2024. If areas of the lake shoreline are not surveyed, those locations may miss being considered for future treatments supported by the Lake Gaston Weed Control Council due to a lack of data.
For more information, contact Jessica Baumann, Extension associate for Lake Gaston with NC State University’s Aquatic Plant Management Program, at aquaticplants@ncsu.edu. You can also sign up directly by going to the LGA website at https://www.lgancva.com/ and completing the online electronic volunteer form (https://forms.gle/JaBqTo7bqcqHaBDk9).
