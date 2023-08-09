The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation of a shooting in Norlina in late July. The Sheriff’s Office report identified three victims.
According to a report prepared by Deputy I. Green, law enforcement was called to a West Darden Street, Norlina, address shortly before midnight on July 28. Deputy Barnes, the first to arrive at the scene, found a man identified as Kelvin Jarod Jones, Jr., 23, lying by the edge of the driveway. When Green and Sergeant Powell arrived at the scene, they assisted with Mr. Jones.
Law enforcement discovered two other victims identified as Gina Taylor, 43, who was lying in the yard with a gunshot wound to the leg, and Clifton Rafael Austin, Jr., 23, who was sitting on the side of the house. When asked about his injuries, Austin said that he had been shot in his leg, the report indicated.
Six law enforcement officers responded to the call, and Warren County Emergency Medical Services transported the victims to the hospital. Sheriff John Branche indicated that Mr. Jones was later pronounced deceased.
No additional information has been released at this time.
