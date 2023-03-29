LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

This year’s Community Celebration & Food Truck Rodeo will feature a number of youth vendors, including Soleil, seated at left, and Luna, seated at right, of Kids Canvas Creations. They are pictured with representatives of Warrenton radio station WARR 1520 AM/103.5 FM, standing, from the left, Interim General Manager Kelan Marable, CEO/President the Rev. Dr. Lilipiana Darensburg; and Corporate Account Manager Latarshia “Peace” Turner-Brothers.