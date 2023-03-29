A day of music, food and fun for people of all ages is in store as Warrenton Radio Station WARR 1520 AM/103.5 FM holds its 10th Annual Community Celebration & Food Truck Rodeo on Saturday, April 1. The event will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Warren County Recreation Complex, located at 840 US Hwy. 158 Bypass, Warrenton.
The day will begin with a prayer walk at 10 a.m. in honor of Jericho, known as The Unsung Hero. Area pastors and ministers will be participating.
The Community Celebration & Food Truck Rodeo will begin with remarks by Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner, followed by a performance by the Warren County High School Dynamic Marching Machine.
This year’s celebration is especially meaningful for the local radio station.
“We haven’t had one in three years,” said WARR CEO/President the Rev. Dr. Lilipiana Darensburg. “We are coming out of COVID.”
This year’s theme is “Love: Just Having Fun.” As the people of WARR express their love for the community through the celebration, the community has been quick to express their love for the radio station.
“There has been a lot of great response. This is a celebration about love,” Darensburg said.
The radio station found that regional organizations and businesses were ready to help sponsor the celebration when they learned that it would be taking place. WARR Corporate Account Manager Latarshia “Peace” Turner-Brothers said that she did not post a call for sponsorships on social media.
Major sponsors include Whole Med, in conjunction with Elite Solutions, Boyd & Royster Funeral Services, Warrenton Insurance, Margier White’s State Farm Insurance, Terry Garrison of Tegarris Associates Realty and Working Landscapes. The media sponsor is The Warrenist, and the design sponsor is Crews Balloons. Clyde Hendricks of Hendricks Trucking and Time Out Sports Bar is the stage sponsor, and Tommy Tucker of Tucker’s Roofing and Construction sponsors access to the stage. San Juan Rentals is sponsoring tables and chairs. Turner-Brothers noted that the event has drawn other sponsors from Warren County, Granville County, Henderson, Roanoke Rapids and Virginia.
The celebration will include a range of music and dance. Featured will be Takiri Dance Academy, the Haliwa-Saponi Youth Dancers, St. Mary’s Youth Praise Dancers, Angela Neal-Williams, David Hargrove and Co., Jerry Harrison and Faith, Willie C, TNT Band, Nino the Gentleman of Southern Soul, Mr. Magic of Southern Soul, Derrel MDA of Rhythm & Blues and Big G of Southern Soul.
The celebration will feature a number of youth vendors, who will offer items ranging from food to art. Youth vendors include youth of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, Sisterly Dreams Company, Kids Canvas Creations, King’s Lemonade, LLC, K Mitchell the Artist, Bright Light Lemonade, Chandaman Art, Chef Boy-R-TJ and more.
Food trucks, and a food cart, that will be participating include The Wandering Dawg, Soulbachi, Mama Nem’s Creole Food, Frieda’s Tacos, Wing Master E and Trinity Eats, Hutch Smoking Grill BBQ and Catering, Hudson’s Grill and Chill and Taqueria tajomulquense. Trucks offering desserts and snacks will include Funnel Cake Zone and Andy’s Kettle Corn.
In addition to music, dance and food, the event will also feature the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department with a fire truck, the Warren County Health Department and other county government agencies.
Participants will also include BoHo the Clown with children’s activities, King’s Fitness and Aim High with exercise activities, and Kelli Branche of KB Designs and Crafts. Additional vendors will offer crafts, art, jewelry, flowers, wreaths, cosmetics, T-shirts, key chains, cups and more.
WARR T-shirts made by Paul Terry of The Shirty South will be available for $20.
The radio station is excited about the range of talent, from performers to vendors and food trucks — that is lined up for the celebration.
“This is one of our most diverse events,” Turner-Brothers said. “We expect every community to be represented.”
The radio station is seeking volunteers to help at the Community Celebration & Food Truck Rodeo. For information, call 252-425-9845. For more information about the event, visit the WARR Facebook page.
