For Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, LLC, the expansion of its 200,000-square-foot Norlina plant extends beyond the brick and mortar structure to include people and technology.
The Norlina plant manufactures synthetic yarn to be woven into its flagship product, Sunbrella.
Motorists traveling along U.S. 1 can see that the expansion project has progressed significantly since Glen Raven, Inc. announced the plant expansion with an investment of up to $82 million in Norlina in July 2021.
The expansion project is expected to expand the Norlina plant’s physical base by 1 1/2 times, said Plant Manager Todd Wemyss.
However, he added that the expansion represents more than an opportunity for growth and to increase self-sufficiency as part of the growth process.
“Glen Raven, for over 130 years, has been a family-owned business,” Wemyss said. “As we grow, we look to take care of our associates, business and community.”
The Norlina plant’s presence in the community is evident in that most of its current associates reside in the local region: Warren, Vance and Granville Counties in North Carolina and locations in southern Virginia. Wemyss estimated that the furthest that Glen Raven employees travel each day to come to work is between an hour and an hour and a half.
The Norlina plant’s impact on the local labor force will continue to grow for some time to come. When Glen Raven announced the expansion, it also announced plans to add an anticipated 200 jobs, expanding its base of associates 1 1/2 times.”
Wemyss said that between 40 and 50 people have joined the Glen Raven team with more employees to be added in 20-30 person increments until the full operation is achieved in early 2023. He indicated that the incremental hiring allows time for new employees to complete training and to receive more individualized attention as they prepare for their new positions.
The new associates will join an existing base of employees who have worked with Glen Raven for between one day and 40 years.
As the expansion progresses, upgraded equipment will be installed in increments.
“As the equipment is added and fully installed, we will add people,” Wemyss said. “The people we are hiring and the people already there will help install the equipment. With this knowledge gained and additional training, they will work the equipment.”
Glen Raven will continue to run the legacy plant portion of its Norlina facility during expansion. The expanded plant is expected to reach partial operation by the middle of this year.
During the expansion, Glen Raven will utilize a building on Norlina’s Hyco Street for at least 18 months for training and inboarding, Wemyss said.
Wemyss said that Glen Raven’s existing employees will play a key role in helping new associates learn the ins and outs of daily operations and to become skilled with the new technology.
“As we start to install equipment, we hope to have a blend of experienced and newly-hired people,” he said. “We hope to build knowledge and enthusiasm for the same purpose: ungraded technology.”
Wemyss said that the construction phase of the expansion project is running on schedule. Equipment installation is expected to begin in April and continue into September.
He noted that community involvement will continue to be a focus for Glen Raven.
“We are working to have a structured focus to be effective in helping the community,” Wemyss said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.