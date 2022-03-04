The Scholarships and Service Projects, Incorporated, (SASP,Inc), 501(c)3 foundation, the philanthropic arm of Rho Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Incorporated, President Margaret Bullock and Carolyn Spain, SASP secretary, present a $200 donation to Warren County Community Center. Shauna Williams, president of the Community Center Board of Directors, and Magnolia Clanton, treasurer, accepted the donation on behalf of the organization. Additionally, SASP, Inc has donated funds this year to Loaves and Fishes Ministries, Warren County Memorial Library, Warren Family Institute, Incorporated and Warren County MLK Committee. Pictured, from the left, are Carolyn Spain, Shauna Williams, Margaret Bullock and Magnolia Clanton.
