The Lake Gaston Association will hold its next monthly meeting on May 4 at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Baptist Church, located on Hwy. 903 across from the Subway Restaurant.
The guest speaker will be Jason Harrell, president of Vidant North Hospital.
The meeting will also provide an opportunity to get caught up on the various activities that the LGA committees – Public Safety, Lake Environment, Government Relations, Marketing and Membership, and Lake Clean-Up – are working on.
There will be time allotted on the agenda for those attending to present lake-related issues and concerns to the LGA Board. The meeting is open to the public, members and non-members alike.
For more information, call 252-586-6577 or 1-888-586-6577, or email info@lakegastonassoc.com.
