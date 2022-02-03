The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its Jan. 11 regular meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following: Central Office: Derrick Fogg, Career and Technical Education director; Cierra Ojijo, chief finance officer; and Kimberly Scott, chief academic officer; Warren County Middle School: Deitrick Richardson, teacher assistant; Districtwide: Fatima Williams, Health Services coordinator.
Extra duty assignments were approved as follows: Warren County High School: Victor Hunt, Jr., athletic director; April Macon, assistant athletic director and track coach.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Northside K-8 School: instructional assistant; Vaughan Elementary School: third-grade-teacher and Exceptional Children teacher; WCMS: Career and Technical Education Business teacher, school counselor and instructional/Multi-Tiered System of Supports coach; WCHS: Career and Technical Education Trade & Industry teacher, Exceptional Children teacher and Social Studies teacher; Warren New Tech High School: Health/Physical Education teacher; Central Office: director of Secondary Education, English Language Learner day tutor and finance administrative assistant.
