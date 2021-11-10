The Warren County Health Department will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 beginning later this week.
Vaccinations will be available on Tuesdays and Fridays during Child Immunization Clinics beginning on Friday, Nov. 12.
A special evening clinic will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 4-7 p.m.
For more information or to schedule an appointment for your child, call the health department at 252-257-1185.
