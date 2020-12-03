Warren County Schools lost 366 students and $805,645.19 in funding to public charter schools during fiscal year 2020.
Delores Pulliam, school system chief finance officer, presented a report during the Warren County Board of Education’s Nov. 10 regular meeting.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young previously said that Warren County is not alone in facing the loss of students in the traditional public schools. She stated that public school districts across North Carolina and the United States face a trend of declining enrollment because the number of charter, private and homeschools available to families is on the rise.
In addition to the loss of students, traditional public school districts feel the impact of the ongoing trend in the pocketbook. According to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, funding for public charter schools comes primarily from state and local sources. Warren County Schools previously explained that public school districts are affected because funding from these sources moves from traditional public schools to charter schools based on the number of students from the school district who attend charter schools.
Young previously reported that enrollment in the local school district has been on the decline since 2016-17, when 2,275 students were enrolled. In 2017-18, 2,148 students were enrolled in Warren County’s traditional public schools. By 2018-19, that number had dropped to 2,039.
At the same time, the number of Warren County students enrolled in public charter schools has steadily increased from 246 in 2016-17 to 318 in 2017-18 and 378 in 2018-19.
During fiscal year 2020, students in the local school district attended the following charter schools:
• Cross Creek Charter, 30 students
• Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School, 44 students
• Henderson Collegiate, 152 students
• Johnson Charter Academy, one student
• Gaston College Prep, 39 students
• KIPP Halifax College Prep, 10 students
• NC Cyber Academy, six students
• NC Virtual Academy, six students
• Oxford Preparatory High School, five students
• Rocky Mount Prep, two students
• Falls Lake Academy, one student
• Vance Charter, 65 students
• Youngsville Academy, two students
Pulliam reported that, as of Oct. 23, 416 students in the Warren County district are enrolled in charter schools. She noted that no local students are currently enrolled in KIPP Durham and Wake Forest Charter, compared with a total of three last year.
Warren County enrollment in some charter schools has decreased this year. However, other charter schools saw a greater enrollment of local students.
The charter schools that Warren County students are attending this year are as follows:
• Cross Creek Charter, 39 students
• Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School, 42 students
• Henderson Collegiate, 158 students
• Johnston Charter Academy, one student
• Gaston College Prep, 42 students
• The Franklin Academy, one student
• KIPP Halifax College Prep, 11 students
• NC Cyber Academy, two students
• NC Virtual Academy, seven students
• Oxford Preparatory High School, 25 students
• Rocky Mount Prep, five students
• Falls Lake Charter, one student
• Vance Charter, 78 students
• Youngsville Academy, four students
Pulliam reported that Warren County Schools’ current budget reflects that a projected $947,158 in funding could go to charter schools this year.
