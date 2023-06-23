The N.C. Office of Recovery Resiliency Regional Resilience Portfolio Program is announces the recipients of more than $600,000 in Duke Energy Resilience Accelerator Grant Program funding to support the implementation of 10 regional resilience projects. Funding for the selected projects will support building future resilience in eastern North Carolina communities.
NCORR partnered with the Duke Energy Foundation to provide funding for projects prioritized in resilience portfolios for each of the nine regions served by the Regional Resilience Portfolio Program. The portfolios were created in partnership with nine regional councils of governments from areas hit hard by Hurricane Florence, with a primary goal of helping those communities plan for climate change impacts and the areas’ specific needs. The accelerator grant funding will allow each region to kick-start all or part of a priority project.
NCORR worked with nine councils of governments to create regional vulnerability assessments and resilience portfolios. Each region’s stakeholder partnership voted to select the winning submission for that region. More details about each region’s winning project submission(s) can be found on the NCORR website.
The project for the Kerr-Tar region, which includes Warren County, focuses on establishing commercial and industrial building inventory, including analysis of climate hazard impacts and risk reduction improvements.
The Regional Resilience Portfolio Program is a component of the larger Regions Innovating for Strong Economies & Environment Program. RISE is a partnership between the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency and N.C. Rural Center, in collaboration with the N.C. Councils of Governments.
RISE is funded by a $1.1 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant, in addition to federal mitigation funds, and support from both NCORR and N.C. Rural Center.
RISE is managed by NCORR, a division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
