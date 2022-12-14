A Christmas tradition will continue in Norlina on Saturday, Dec. 17, as the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department hosts the 3rd Annual Twas the Night Before Christmas Holiday Parade beginning at 5 p.m. An afternoon of fun for people of all ages is planned.
The parade always provides a time for family and friends to gather together to celebrate the festive season, and Saturday will be no different. This year’s fun begins long before the parade itself with food vendors on Grissom Avenue by Town Hall. Family and friends can meet for refreshments before finding the best spot to watch the parade, or meet up for food after the event. Vendors will arrive between 2 and 3 p.m.
This year’s parade, like those in the past, will feature a variety of entries, including fire trucks, classic vehicles, and floats representing community organizations, churches, schools and more.
The Norlina Volunteer Fire Department told the newspaper that a very special guest from the North Pole will be taking time out from his busy Christmas schedule to participate in the parade. Children and adults should be sure to wave to Santa Claus as his float travels by. Following the parade, the Jolly Ole Elf must return to the North Pole to finish his preparations for his annual trip around the world on Christmas Eve night.
All parade entries must be in their designated line-up areas by 4 p.m. Entries must report to the area of King Street/US at North End Barber Shop for check-in and will be directed where they need to report for line-up.
The parade will begin at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Hunter Ridge Road and US 1 and move south along US 1 toward Center Street. The route will then turn left onto Center Street and left again onto Hyco Street and move toward Division Street. The parade will then turn right onto Division Street and right onto Libery Street before concluding at the Norlina Post Office. Parade entries should continue down Liberty Street or turn onto side streets to avoid any disruptions in the parade.
Following the parade, families will want to make their way to the fire station on Center Street for drawings for bikes with helmets. Children in the age groups of 2-5 and 5-9 are eligible. For tickets, see Norlina firefighters on the day of the parade.
Event officials recommend that those who plan to attend the parade arrive by 3:30 or 4 p.m. in order to find the best viewing spots. Those planning to attend should also take into consideration that US Hwy. 1 north in Norlina, including several streets will be closed to all traffic beginning at 4 p.m. Streets that will be affected are as follows:
• US Hwy. 1 North from Terrell Street to Norlina Pines Drive will be completely closed. U.S. 1 from Norlina Pines Drive to Weldon Road will be local traffic access only.
• Hyco Street between West Street and US 1
• Warren Plains Norlina Road between Kearney Street and Division Street
• Division Street between Warren Plains Norlina Road and Boyd Street
• Liberty Street between Division Street and Elm Street
• Pine Street between Main Street and Liberty Street
• Main Street between Pine Street and Division Street
Because US Hwy. 1 will be closed from Weldon Road to the US 1/US 158 traffic light during the parade, the following detour routes are recommended:
Southbound traffic coming from Wise: Traffic will have to divert onto Weldon Road. Go all the way to the end of the road and take a left onto Warren Plains Norlina Road. Take that road all the way to the end. Take a right onto Warren Plains Road and go to the four-way stop at US 158 Bypass. Keep straight to go to US 401. Turn right and take that all the way back to Norlina to the end of the road and take a left to turn back onto US 1 Southbound.
Northbound traffic coming from Ridgway: Traffic will have to divert and take a right at the traffic light in Norlina located at US 1 and US 158. Take US 158 all the way to the four-way stop located at US 158 and Warren Plains Road. Turn left onto Warren Plains Road and then go down and take a left onto Warren Plains Norlina road. Take Warren Plains Norlina Road to Weldon Road and take the right onto Weldon Road. Follow Weldon Road all the way to the end to get back on US 1 Northbound.
