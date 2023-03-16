The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its Feb. 28 work session/business meeting.
The board approved the employment of Bryan Fuller as online facilitator at Warren County High School.
The board approved the following to serve in positions at Warren Evening Academy (Alternative Learning Program): Tanika Alston, substitute teacher; Markell Brown and Elton Buffaloe, teacher assistants; Earlene Clanton and Alecia Walker, teachers.
The board gave its approval for Phyllis Elam to serve as a volunteer at Northside Elementary School and for Deborah Traver to serve as a volunteer at Mariam Boyd Elementary School.
The board gave its approval for Conieka Alston and Megan Z. Williams to serve as substitute teachers at Warren County High School.
Vacancies were reported as follows:
• Warren County High School: Space Force Junior ROTC instructor, Career and Technical Education teacher, health/physical education teacher, math teacher, multi-classroom specialist and dean of students
• Warren Early College High School: social studies teacher and online facilitator
• Warren County Middle School: literacy coach and business CTE teacher
• Northside Elementary School: instructional/Multi-Tiered System of Support coach
•Vaughan Elementary School: math coach
•Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Exceptional Children teacher assistant, Exceptional Children teacher, literacy coach and multi-classroom specialist
•Central Office: Plumber-maintenance
•Transportation: Director of transportation
