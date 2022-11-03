Warren County Community & Economic Development Director Charla Duncan was honored by the Business North Carolina publication as a 2022 Trailblazer.
The honor recognizes thriving business owners and professionals under age 40 who work in North Carolina towns and cities with fewer than 100,000 residents.
A Warren County native, Duncan is the daughter of Charles and Sallye Duncan of Macon. A graduate of Warren County High School, Duncan graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in English, Secondary Education, from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a minor in Drama. She also has holds a Masters of Public Administration, Public and Nonprofit Management, with specialization in Management from New York University.
Duncan’s career has ranged from the field of education to government and has taken her from New York City back to her home county. Her work has included that of English teacher, Warren FoodWorks program manager for Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes, executive director for the Chamber of Commerce of Warren County, program assistant in the New York City’s Mayor’s Office to Combat Domestic Violence, and newspaper and magazine writer.
More locally, Duncan served as grants coordinator and management analyst in the Granville County manager’s office. During this time, she graduated from the UNC School of Government’s Municipal and County Administration Program, and received the Edwin M. Gill Award for having the most distinguished record in the course based on course performance and input from classroom peers and professors.
Duncan has worked with Warren County since 2019, when she became senior assistant to the county manager. She was appointed as interim executive director of the Warren County Economic Development Commission in August 2020, and was appointed as executive director on a permanent basis in April 2021. Since then, that title has evolved to the current designation as Warren County Community & Economic Development Director.
Duncan, a resident of Wise, was among 20 people recognized as 2022 Trailblazers. However, instead of focusing on her honor, she turned her attention to the opportunity the recognition provided to spotlight Warren County.
“I am most excited that Warrenton and Warren County are included (in the publication),” Duncan said. “It is a chance to continue to represent Warren County, my home, where I chose to come back.”
For her, the publication provided an opportunity to highlight the work that many local residents do to benefit the community, and the these ongoing efforts.
“A lot of folks are doing really good work here,” Duncan said. “It is a great thing to showcase.”
She cherishes the opportunity to work in the county where she grew up, and, through that work, to play a role in building a bright future for the community.
“I love working in a rural community,” she said. “I appreciate the value that rural communities bring to the state. I feel more so about Warren County. I am able to build on the positive things that we already have going on, and work on projects that will help us live in the fullness of what (we have).”
