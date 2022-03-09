A fire early Sunday morning destroyed a mobile home on Gibson Lane off Airport Road near Warrenton. The mobile home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.
Warren Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief Walter Gardner told the newspaper that the call came in at 3:36 Sunday morning. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed.
Gardner reported that the owner of the mobile home told him that it was newly installed and was being prepared for occupancy. However, no one had moved in yet.
Other fire departments that responded were Macon Rural, Norlina and Hawtree. Warren County Emergency Medical Services and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
Gardner said that emergency personnel remained at the scene until about 6 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.