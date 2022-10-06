North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey has announced that the Macon Rural Volunteer Fire Department completed its routine inspection and received a rating of 5/9E effective Jan. 1, 2023.
The inspection, conducted by officials with the state Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal, is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System.
Inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of water source, among other things.
“I’d like to congratulate Chief (Lynn) Henry for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” Causey said. “The citizens in these fire districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”
Henry said that the Macon Rural fire district now has hydrants throughout the whole district, a change since its previous inspection. Now that it does, all property owners benefit from the 5 rating, maintained from the department’s previous inspection, instead of just those within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant.
