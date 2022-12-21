The Warren County Board of Commissioners has granted authorization for the county to move forward with plans to purchase the Warrenton Lions Den property on West Ridgeway Street in Warrenton. The authorization includes a use agreement for the utilization of $225,000 in North Carolina Commerce Rural Transformation Grant funds to make the purchase.
The decision followed a closed session during the board’s regular work session on Dec. 14.
In June, Warren County was awarded $300,000 from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, a source of support for rural economic development projects in North Carolina funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. Warren County was among 30 local governments across North Carolina that were awarded such grants.
The grant description indicates that the Rural Transformation Grants are designed to smooth the way for economic development opportunities, such as the acquisition of land and buildings, the preparation of business sites and the removal of structural and physical barriers that may be limiting development.
The board’s vote allows the county to move forward with the purchase process, which will be finalized with the completion of the related official documents.
The purchase represents a partnership between the county and the Warren County Fair Association, which owns the Lions Den property. The Fair Association is the official title under which the Warrenton Lions Club owns the property. The partnership also represents the efforts of a committee charged by the county to study matters related to securing a permanent location for the Warren County Farmers Market.
The Warren County Growers Association has utilized locations in the community over the years for the Farmers Market. Most recently, the parking lot at the Warren County Health Department has been the site for the Warren County Farmers Market.
While the previous locations have attracted a growing number of vendors and customers, Farmers Market organizers agreed that having a permanent location would be best for vendors and customers.
“After moving to a number of locations, after 13 years, the executive board of the Farmers Market decided that a more proactive effort needed to be made by us to attempt to secure a permanent location for our vendors and customers,” said Danylu Hundley of the Warren County Farmers Market. “The executive board me with the county manager regarding our concern for the need of a permanent, more vendor- and customer-friendly market.”
The need for a permanent location for the Farmers Market also ties in with the Warren County Comprehensive Development Plan, which lists “support efforts to strengthen Warren County Farmers Market by helping to establish a permanent location” among the strategies to expand agritourism under the goal of supporting agribusiness with programs and policies that target family farms, food producers and sustainability.
Around a year ago, a county committee was formed to study matters related with securing a permanent Farmers Market site. That committee included representatives from county government and the community: Warren County Cooperative Extension, Warren County Department of Social Services, Warren County Health Department, Warren County Senior Center, the county’s municipalities, Warren County Farm Bureau, Warren County Farmers Market and vendors, and local citizens, among others. Jereann King Johnson served as facilitator. Warren County officials were also active in grant writing.
“It was an amazing group of volunteers with so much planning and thinking about what we need here,” she said.
Early this year, three subcommittees were formed to consider design, location and funding. Johnson noted that the design and location committees visited farmers markets across Eastern North Carolina. When the committees visited farmers markets, they talked with managers of each market.
Johnson indicated that the managers of the farmers markets said that it was important to select a location that was recognized in the community and was connected with the heritage of the community. With this in mind, committee members visited a number of potential sites in Warren County. The Warrenton Lions Den property stood out with its long tradition as the site of the Warren County Fair, meetings and other functions of local civic organizations, and its use by the community as a place for reunions and other events.
Robertson, Hundley and Johnson describe the county’s plans to move forward with the process to purchase the Lions Den property as a win-win situation for everyone involved.
Robertson emphasized that the Warrenton Lions Club will continue to utilize the property for its regular meetings, fundraisers and other functions. He noted that with the property’s longtime connection to local agriculture through the Warren County Fair, it was appropriate to enter the partnership with the county.
“It was ideal to partner together,” Robertson said. “The Farmers Market and county can use the facility, and the Lions can continue to use the site. It was best for everybody.”
He indicated that being partners with the Farmers Market committee will allow the Fair Association to continue the county’s longstanding agricultural heritage.
“We want to continue to carry on the agricultural tradition,” Robertson said. “I feel like it will be a gracious partnership.”
Hundley described the process to address the need for a permanent Farmers Market location and the resulting agreement as being handled in a “very methodical, well thought-through manner” representing a collaborative effort.
“The (county’s) strategic plan and our need made a beautiful vision which has come to fruition over the past year,” she added.
Johnson added that having the county own the property will provide the leverage needed to seek additional grant funding.
As the process of executing the official documents related to the property sale moves forward, the committee will focus on what the future Farmers Market site will look like. Johnson noted that the Lions Den property is an ideal location in that it provides room for expansion. The goal is to open the Farmers market at this permanent location at some point next season.
