Dr. Mary Young, superintendent of Warren County Schools, has been selected for inclusion in upcoming book, “Women Who Lead in Education: Featuring School Superintendents” to be published by Perfect Time SHP LLC, Book Publishing Firm.
Dr. Sharon H. Porter, the publishing firm’s CEO and founder, announced Young’s selection. Porter is the author of several anthologies, including “Women Who Lead in Education: Featuring School Principals.”
Young has served as superintendent of Warren County Schools since July 2019. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of South Carolina, a Master of Education degree in Reading, and a doctorate degree in Education Administration and Policy with a minor in Business Administration, all from Howard University.
Young came to Warren County after serving for five years as executive director in the Office of Employee Performance and Evaluation and as instructional supervisor with Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland.
She previously served as education associate/program director with the South Carolina Department of Education and as principal at several Washington, D.C. schools.
Powell notes that Young has participated in a number of programs focusing on leadership in education, including graduation from the American Association of School Administrators Urban Superintendent Academy.
During her career in education of more than 20 years, Young has also been an adjunct professor at Trinity University and the University of Phoenix, and consultant for the Washington, D.C. Public Charter School Board and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education. The associations which Young has been active with include the Washington D.C. Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.
With her selection, Young joins superintendents from other areas of North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, New York and other states who will be featured in the anthology. She and the other superintendents will submit a written reflection covering such topics as how they began their educational journeys, lessons learned, obstacles, challenges and barriers they have faced as educational leaders and how they worked through those challenges. The superintendents are also asked to provide advice to people new to the superintendent’s position or who would like to become superintendents.
For Young, working in the field of education is more than a career choice.
“I still say education is a calling. I thoroughly enjoy it,” she said.
Young credits her education with providing the knowledge she needed to become a superintendent and her partnerships with superintendent mentors and the North Carolina Executive Coaching Network with providing continuing guidance.
She described the leadership of Warren County Schools as being the work of a team that includes herself and the school system’s executive cabinet which includes the chief officers over such areas as operations, academics and finance.
Young outlined achievements during her first year as superintendent in a previous report to the board of education. Over the months since that time, she has been especially proud of Warren County Schools’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic with the distribution of Chromebooks to all students, along with more than 800 portable internet hot spots so that students without internet access at their homes could be prepared for remote learning. Young is also proud of the school system’s work to purchase reading textbooks and plans to present a recommendation to the board of education to purchase math textbooks this year.
She described the work of Warren County Schools as providing education for the students who are the future of the county.
“What can we do to improve the future? Be champions for students … not just in words, but in deeds,” Young said.
Recent efforts have included building community partnerships with such goals as inspiring students who would like to become entrepreneurs and with organizations, businesses and individuals who would like to help local schools, she added.
“There are so many people who want to work with the school district,” Young said. “We have seen success.”
Since she became superintendent, she has formed advisory committees with people representing various facets of the Warren County community. Young said that her newest committee focuses the role students can take to make the public aware of environmental concerns.
“(The committee) will empower students to have a voice and leadership,” she said. “Students will advocate for themselves. They are the future of Warren County.”
As Warren County Schools looks ahead to the future, Young envisions the school system as a leader among rural school districts, serving as an example that students’ socio-economic status and place of residence do not impact their potential for success. She said that Warren County Schools has a number of programs to assist with areas ranging from helping teachers to grow and improve as educators to helping students overcome academic and behavioral challenges before they become problems.
Young advises new superintendents to view their roles with patience, organization and with a proactive viewpoint.
While she moves toward future goals for the school district, such as improving local arts programs, Young looks forward to when the COVID-19 pandemic will lessen to the point that she can resume one of her favorite activities — visiting local schools and participating in there activities. She longs to see and hear students’ excitement about learning.
“I’m excited that you’re excited about what you have learned,” Young said.
“Women Who Lead in Education: Featuring School Superintendents” is scheduled to be released in May and will be available at amazon.com.
