Warren County Health Department is now offering flu vaccines, and it continues to offer both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Flu Vaccine Clinics will be held each week on Fridays. COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Tuesdays and Fridays. 

Members of the public may receive both flu and COVID-19 vaccines during the same appointment on Fridays only.

The Warren County Health Department is at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. To schedule an appointment, call 252-257-1185.

 