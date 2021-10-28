Warren County Health Department is now offering flu vaccines, and it continues to offer both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Flu Vaccine Clinics will be held each week on Fridays. COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Members of the public may receive both flu and COVID-19 vaccines during the same appointment on Fridays only.
The Warren County Health Department is at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. To schedule an appointment, call 252-257-1185.
