The Warrenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, near E. Franklin and Bragg streets. One person was shot. The victim was undergoing surgery at approximately 3 a.m. today.
Two suspects were arrested: Jaimelvin De’Xavion Hunt, age 20, and one male juvenile. A third suspect, a black male approximately 5’10”, 125 pounds, wearing a black bubble jacket with a hood, fled on foot and is currently being sought.
Search warrants are being obtained.
If you have any information concerning this case, call Warrenton Police Department at 252-257-3123.
