Staggering and harsh, yet sobering, realities about Warren County’s educational system from years past, coupled with the hard to face facts about the current state of Warren County’s public school system set the tone for a robust conversation during the second panel discussion in the “Liberating Futures: Erasures, Reckonings, and Transformations” series.
The series is provided through a collaborative project between The 1921 Project, the Warren County Branch of the NAACP, the Warren County African American Historical Collective and UNC’s Humanities for the Public Good Initiative.
Held at the Warren County Memorial Library in the Community Meeting Room, the day began as Jereann King Johnson of The 1921 Project challenged the room by sharing one of her expected takeaways of the day: “Being reminded about African Americans’ persistence in building educational institutions and schools, leadership and development, strategic planning and actions that center children and families for all around enriched outcomes.”
Short but descriptive, captivating, and powerful stories and personal accounts of historical figures such as John Hyman and Rosenwald schools, and personal accounts of two black students who played pivotal roles in desegregating Warren County Schools, were shared. The engaging moderator of the day, Doris Terry Williams, rural education leader, and principal consultant for the Rural School and Community Trust, set the tone for an eye opening discussion designed to connect the topics shared by each panelist.
Williams challenged the audience to ponder the question: “What do we see as the purpose of education?” while outlining four points of discussion which each panelist would introduce and expound.
In introducing the first point, “Black Education is a Subversive Act,” she highlighted the fact that, “There has never been a collective public will to educate to a high level black, poor, or rural students; so this is about all of us.”
The second point of discussion was “Education for Liberation.” During her introduction, Williams stated that, “We’ve earned the right to insurgency, black, white and rural, and poor. We have earned the right to demand education for liberation. If we don’t fight for ourselves, the fight is not gonna be won.”
Thirdly was the discussion point of “Connecting School and Communities.” Williams reminded the room that, “Education for liberation is not the purview of the schools alone. It is the responsibility of a much broader system that includes all of us. So the voices and authentic engagement of the community members is important.”
The fourth point of discussion introduced was “Leadership for Liberatory Education,” highlighting that “Liberatory education takes leadership with courage, vision and a genuine concern for community and other folk.”
The panel consisted of Sarah Montgomery, senior policy analyst, North Carolina Justice Center; Rodney D. Pierce, educator, historian and writer; Carla Norwood, Warren County parent and executive director of Working Landscapes; and Jennifer Sims, chairworman, Woman County School Board.
The “Liberating Futures: Erasures, Reckonings, and Transformations” series of public panel discussions will continue each Saturday through June 11 at 11 a.m. at Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. The schedule of upcoming discussions is as follows:
• May 28: Black Progressive Thought: Uncovers the longstanding legacies of progressive anti-racist action in Warren County, from early educational reform initiatives to Civil Rights struggles to contemporary activism.
• June 4: Ties to the Land-Sharecropping, Black Land Ownership, and Black Land Loss: Interrogates the systems that have simultaneously connected Black farm families with the land and challenged their ability to own the fields in which they’ve labored for so many generations.
• June 11: Descendants Stories: Charts the longstanding legacy of the 1921 Warren County lynchings of Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams, and the associated 1921 imprisonment of 16 Black men charges with defending their Norlina neighborhood from a threatening white mob, through the stories of family members.
