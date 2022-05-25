T.A. JONES/The Warren Record

Participants in Saturday’s panel discussion about education are, from the left, Doris Terry Williams, rural education leader and principal consultant for the Rural School and Community Trust; Rodney D. Pierce, educator, historian and writer; Carla Norwood, Warren County parent and executive director of Working Landscapes; and Jennifer Sims, chairwoman, Woman County School Board. Not pictured: Sarah Montgomery, senior policy analyst, North Carolina Justice Center.