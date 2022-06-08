“Your life won’t just happen. You make it happen.”
That was the challenge that Dr. Susan Silver, who leads the Diagnostic Services Team with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School graduating class of 2022.
Family and friends filled the Warren County Armory Civic Center on Friday evening to support the graduating class and celebrate their accomplishments.
Silver, a member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, encouraged the students to think about these loved ones, teachers and all of the other school staff members who provided support and challenged them along the path to receiving their high school diplomas.
She told the graduating class that everything they have learned at school and family provides a good foundation as they enter their adult lives.
“Celebrate what you accomplished then take all you have learned to create a life of your own,” Silver said.
She challenged the seniors to always do their best and be proud of what they can bring to everything they choose to do in life.
“Learn to talk to people,” Silver said. “Share yourself, and learn and listen to others. Stand on who you are and where you came from.”
She encouraged the graduating seniors to take time to reflect on the people and events that shaped their lives and to learn from experience.
“What happens from here on out is up to you,” Silver said. “Life doesn’t just happen. You make it happen. Make good things happen.”
As graduation open, Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Principal Warren Bell reminded the seniors that they are now considered to be adults and to strive for success in all that they do.
“The people who provided support to you expect much,” he said.
The commence ceremony represented a graduation of sorts for Principal Bell. With the conclusion of the graduation, he began his retirement after a 33-year career in education, which included five years with HSTS.
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Chief Dr. B. Ogletree Richardson described graduation as a great milestone in one’s life. She encouraged the seniors to remember all of the people who supported them through their journeys toward graduation.
Ty’Asia Richardson, valedictorian of the Class of 2022, encouraged her classmates to always cherish the memories they made together. She said that she hoped that she would address them again one day, this time as accomplished professionals — including president of the United States.
“This is the beginning of a journey that determines our future,” she said. “Success is just ahead. We are destined for it.”
