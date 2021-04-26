The Warren County Noise Control Permit Board will meet Wednesday, April 28, at 2 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The meeting will be held to consider an application for a permit for temporary variance from the Noise Pollution Ordinance for The Pointe at Lake Gaston.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the meeting will be limited to 25 people on a first-come, first served basis.
