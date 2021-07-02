Warren County Parks and Recreation will be offering a variety of camps and activities this summer for youths ages 5-18.
You can register for these camps and activities in person at the Parks and Recreation Office on Wilcox Street in Warrenton or online at secure.rec1.com/nc/warren-county-nc/catalog. Click Login/Create Account located in the upper left corner, then fill in the required fields.
The camps and activities are in the following categories:
• Swimming: Swimming Lessons: continue through Aug. 28; Splashing the Day Away: July 27 and 29.
• Athletics: Summer of Swish: July ; Softball Camp: July 8; Sports Camp: July 12, 14 and 16; Volleyball Camp: July 14-16; Tennis Camp: July 17; Football Camp: July 22-24; Basketball Camp: Aug. 6 and 7
• Arts & Enrichment: Blended Arts: July 2; Theatre Workshop: July 20-21; As Far As the Eye Can See: July 23
• Fitness & Wellness: De-Stress & Stretch: July 7; Fishing & Hiking: Aug. 11.
Register for the camps and activities at least a week ahead of time so Parks and Recreation will know if there will be enough participants.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 252-257-2272.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.