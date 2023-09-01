The Norlina High School Class of 1973 recently held its 50th Reunion. Classmates in attendance were, from the left, first row: Constance Hargrove Davis, Delores Davis Dozier, Alphonzo Andrews, Carolyn Sledge Boyd, Cassandra Moss Harris, Pamela Howell Banks, Paul Plummer, Jr. and Alphonso Green; second row: Frank Mayo, Henry Durham, Bobby Long, Dale Mushaw Jackson, William Mason, Jr., Mollie Watkins Jordan and Vanilla Talley Moss.
