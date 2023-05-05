HSTS-WRAL Tour.jpg

Students from the Haliwa Saponi Tribal School were selected by their teachers to represent the school on a tour of the WRAL Studios in Raleigh.  Thirteen students in grades 7-12 participated. The students toured the studio and sound stages, and they learned about production and lighting, sound and cameras.  Following the tour, the students were treated to a picnic lunch at Dorothea Dix Park, hosted by the A.J. Fletcher Foundation.  The tour was chaperoned by Deanna Battle and Junell Blaylock. Students pictured, from the left, are Asia Johnson, Johnathan Richardson, Kamari Richardson, Daviona Richardson, Annielle Caison, Kya Lynch, Khamani Jones, Chase Evans, Dustin Carter, Geovanni Alston, Amari Boose, Diamond Dickens and Mariah Coley.