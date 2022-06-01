Determining the future of the Norlina Police Department is the top concern faced by Norlina officials and the board of town commissioners as they work to hammer out the budget for fiscal year 2023.
During the board’s May 24 budget work session, town Director of Operations Blaine Reese told commissioners that Norlina faces a problem in recruiting and retaining police officers that is common among small towns: police departments in other, often larger, communities offer higher salaries.
He noted that these higher salaries make it difficult for Norlina and other small towns to compete. Reese noted that, over the years, some officers have left the Norlina Police Department to go where salaries are higher, especially if they have families to support.
The current salary for Norlina police officers, at $43,750, was established during fiscal year 2020-21 to allow the town to be more competitive with surrounding communities. At that time, Norlina also implemented the use of a number of technological resources, including a camera system, as part of a plan to strengthen the police department and make it more efficient.
As Norlina prepares for the upcoming fiscal year, however, the town is considering what would be the best strategy to ensure that all shifts are adequately covered.
Reese also told commissioners that Warren County Emergency Services Director/Fire Marshal Joel Bartholomew contacted Norlina a few weeks ago concerning an emergency call to a home. Reese indicated that, due to the nature of the situation, Emergency Medical Services personnel needed to be accompanied by a Norlina police officer, but no officer was readily available.
During the board discussion, Police Chief Keishawn Mayes indicated that two officer positions that were in the town budget in previous years would need to be added back in order to completely cover all shifts.
This need raised concerns about how the town could budget for the two positions without raising the tax rate.
Reese told commissioners that water and sewer rates would probably need to increase by $1 instead of the previously recommended 50 cents in order to cover an increase in Norlina’s annual payment to the local wastewater treatment plant owned by Warren County. Users include Norlina, Warren County and Warrenton, which operates the plant.
The proposed budget holds the tax rate at 70 cents per $100 valuation.
Discussion about what to do to ensure that all police department shifts are covered ranged from submitting a written request to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for coverage when needed to finding a way to budget for two police officer positions, even if an increase in the tax rate would be required.
After some time, the board voted to enter into a closed session to discuss personnel and potential legal matters. They were joined in the closed session discussion by Mayor Wayne Aycock and Town Clerk/Finance Officer Christina Allman. Reese reported that no action was taken as a result of the closed session.
In the days following the budget work session, a number of local residents have questioned the nature of the closed session, especially whether Norlina would turn to another law enforcement agency to provide protection to town residents instead of its police department.
Reese told the newspaper on Friday that because the discussion was in closed session, he could not comment. However, he said that the board considered options for the town, and that the board and the town will continue to do so. Reese noted that the board entered closed session in expectation that discussion could turn to specific town personnel or involve a matter that would require calling the town attorney for advice. He said that the town board has not made an official decision or taken official action at this point.
The Norlina board has called a special meeting for 5 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) at Town Hall in order to discuss personnel. Reese told the newspaper that the board is likely to schedule another budget work session after the Wednesday meeting.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6, at Town Hall, 139 Hyco St., Norlina.
