T.A. JONES/The Warren Record

Pictured by a wall hanging/throw created in memory of Lawrence L. Boyd, from the left, front row: Anita Crews, funeral attendant; Corie Simmons, senior administrative assistant; Fenice Boyd, sister of Mr. Boyd; Wayne Boyd, brother of Mr. Boyd; Margaret Taylor, weekend receptionist; J. Terrell Alston and Mark Jones, funeral attendants; back row: Harry Royster, owner; Frank Crews, Gary Jones, Sr., Seaniqua Jones and Bryan Shearin, funeral attendant; and Stanley C. Jones, Jr., office manager. For additional photographs from the Community Fun Day, see the photo gallery attached at left.