Sunny blue Carolina skies and smiling faces were a beautiful sight to see Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Community Fun Day sponsored by Boyd-Royster Funeral Services at Seven Springs Farms & Vineyard in Ridgeway. The event was held as a way of giving back to the community while honoring the life and legacy of Lawrence L. Boyd, Founder of Boyd’s Funeral Services, now Boyd-Royster Funeral Services. Boyd passed away May 22, 2022; however his legacy lives on.
Stanley C. Jones Jr., office manager of Boyd-Royster Funeral Services, read a proclamation from the Warren County Board of Commissioners and the Warren County manager declaring May 22 as Lawrence L. Boyd Day. Cheers and sounds of joy filled the air, as most remembered the kind, compassionate and attentive man who worked with so many families and individuals throughout his career.
Jones stated, “May 22nd is the perfect time to mark the date of his passing as well as the month of May being observed as Public Service Month, and Mr. Boyd was a public servant all of his life. We will now commemorate him every year during the month of May going forward.” Boyd was the first African American male to serve with Warren County Emergency Medical Services, and he served in a funeral services career spanning over 34 years, mostly in Warrenton.
Jones also announced that a scholarship is being established by Boyd-Royster Funeral Services in honor of Mr. Boyd. The first Lawrence L. Boyd Scholarship will be announced May 22, 2023, on the first annual Lawrence L. Boyd Day. Boyd-Royster Funeral Services has a long standing history of giving back to the community, most recently in the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when they donated $6,360 to cover Chromebook fees for all Warren County Middle School students.
While attending the Community Fun Day event, I asked Natasha Foster of Raleigh what brought her out, and she responded, “Because of how much he did for the community and to show support for what a great man he was, was a no brainer!” Sharing the same sentiments, Christy Downey of Norlina responded, “A great day of celebration for a legend! When my dad passed, he made it so easy. So any day they celebrate him, I am there!”
Children ran and played in bouncy houses, while some sat patiently awaiting their turn to have their faces painted. Adults and children alike enjoyed foods and treats from Sisterly Dreams Co., Big Red’s Turkey Shack, Kings Smoke-N-Grill and Funnel Cake Zone. Raffles for free prizes were held throughout the day, and music, tunes from past and present, had some on their feet swaying and clapping, while others sat listening and singing together as they enjoyed music from DJ Reese, and live music from Minister Brian Foster and band Bandaid, along with the Rev. David Bullock Jr. and The Spiritual Voices was enjoyed by all.
According to Jones, it is estimated that over 500 people attended the free event. Jones also stated that the vision is to build upon the legacy that Mr. Boyd created. “He served each family with pride, dignity and honor,” he said.
In efforts to raise money to support the scholarship, Boyd-Royster Funeral Services staff members are currently selling raffle tickets through Dec. 16. First place prize is $500, second place is a 50-inch smart television and third place prize is a $100 gas card. The winners of the raffle drawing will be announced Dec. 16 and contacted individually, as well as listed on the Boyd-Royster Funeral Services Facebook page. To purchase tickets to support the scholarship efforts, contact a Boyd-Royster staff member or purchase from the office at 149 Holland Bland Rd., Warrenton.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “A Summer with No Ice Cream” and “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
