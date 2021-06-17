Warren County Schools has set Friday, June 25, as the deadline for parents to apply for their children to attend the school system’s Virtual Academy in 2021-22.
The matter was discussed during the board of education’s June 8 regular monthly meeting.
School System Chief Academic Officer Chelsa Jennings told the board that the Virtual Academy will begin as a school system program with no more than 15-20 students per class, not as a full-fledged virtual school.
“We want to start on a slow scale,” she said. “We want to make sure we are very effective.”
A way of life during COVID-19
After North Carolina public schools closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Warren County teachers utilized alternative resources such as instructional packets, phone conversations and virtual communications, when available, to finish the school year.
Students did not return to the classroom at the start of the 2020-21 school year. Warren County Schools distributed Chromebooks so that all students would have access to a device for virtual learning. The school system also made portable hot spots available for students without internet access at their homes.
Students had the option to return to in-person learning in the spring of this year. However, virtual learning remained critical since many followed a schedule that combined days in the classroom with days at home learning virtually. In addition, 1,029 students remained in virtual learning for the entire year, according to school system data.
Planning for 2021-22
Jennings told the board that the school system is evaluating how virtual learning went in 2020-21 in order to prepare for next year. Several conclusions have been reached so far:
• Teachers cannot be required to teach both face-to-face and Virtual Academy students at the same time because it is less effective and more difficult.
• There must be more stringent expectations for virtual learning next year. These expectations must be made clear to parents from the beginning to prevent instructional gaps.
• Students will need to be assigned to either the Virtual Academy or face-to-face learning. Parents must make a commitment for the entire school year.
Jennings said that principals and the school district’s Human Resources department will be involved in deciding which teachers will be instructors for the Virtual Academy. She added that Virtual Academy teachers will teach from their classrooms.
Jennings said that teachers will teach students from their school. In some cases, such as Career and Technical Education, music or Spanish classes, or when a class is large, teachers may teach students from outside their school.
Applying for the Virtual Academy
Jennings noted that all students in the Warren County public school district are eligible to attend the Virtual Academy. This means that students who have been attending charter or private schools, and those who have been homeschooled, may apply. Returning students will be assigned a school based upon their attendance zone.
The school district has prepared a frequently asked questions document about the Virtual Academy for parents. As parents ask more questions, additional information will be added, Jennings said.
She said that school principals will review applications and play a key role in determining which students are placed in the virtual academy.
The following criteria will be used to determine which students will be a good fit for the Virtual Academy:
• As part of the application process, there will be a review of student success in virtual learning in the 2020-21 school year. The review will include student attendance, academic preparedness and overall performance during the virtual learning experience.
• The student must have a reliable high speed internet connection and an at home learning coach who will make sure that the student logs in each day and completes required tasks. Jennings said that this may be someone like a parent, aunt, uncle or sibling. The student must also have a dedicated work space for learning, complete daily check-ins, participate in live instruction and submit all required assignments.
• Students who fail one or more core subjects are not eligible for the Virtual Academy the next year.
In the case of exceptional children, the Individualized Educational Plan team will work with parents and administrators to determine if the Virtual Academy would be appropriate for each student. For students who will participate in the Virtual Academy, the student’s IEP team will determine services and accommodations to meet the student’s individual needs for learning in a virtual environment.
What to expect
Jennings said that it would take about two weeks after parents submit an application to learn whether their child has been accepted for the Virtual Academy.
Jennings said that participating students, their parents and teachers will sign a compact agreement that includes such expectations as attendance, participation, engagement in online instruction, cameras on and internet connection.
Students will be provided a Chromebook.
Students learning through the Virtual Academy will be considered part of the school they would be attending in person based on their attendance zone. That means that they can participate in school-based extracurricular activities, such as Curriculum Night.
Jennings indicated that the progress of students in the Virtual Academy will be monitored the same way it is with students who go to school in person. She emphasized the importance of attendance and completing work assignments.
Jennings said that if students are struggling, an instructional review team will make an evaluation, communicate with families and create an initial intervention plan to help. If the student continues to struggle, the team may recommend that the student be required to return to face-to-face instruction.
She added that Virtual Academy students will be required to take standardized tests such as benchmarks, end-of-grade and end-of-course tests in person at their school.
Jennings said that parents who want to enroll their children in the Virtual Academy must be willing to commit to the virtual means of instruction for the entire school year.
For more information about the Virtual Academy, email curriculum@warrenk12nc.org.
