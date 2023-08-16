The Warrenton Police Department reported that on Monday, Aug. 14, at 10:13 p.m., Officer Tharrington was in his patrol car in the Dollar General parking lot on E. Macon Street when he was approached by a male juvenile who had been stabbed multiple times. Officer Tharrington immediately began life-saving measures, and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.
At this time, the Warrenton Police Department believes the incident was isolated; however, the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be forthcoming.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Warrenton Police Department at 252-257-3123. All calls received are confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.