The Town of Norlina Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 regarding proposed amendments to the town’s mobile homes ordinance.
The hearing will be held at Town Hall, located at 139 Hyco St., Norlina, and will be followed by the board’s regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m.
The town’s existing mobile home ordinance, which also addresses mobile home parks, was adopted in October 2007. The proposed amendments have received a favorable recommendation from Norlina’s zoning board of adjustments.
The proposed amendments would require all mobile homes to have underpinnings of masonry work. The existing ordinance allows new interlocking vinyl or metal underpinnings meeting specified requirements.
The proposed amendments would also increase the minimum pitch of the roof from 4/12 to 6/12.
The existing mobile home ordinance outlines specifications for entry stoops. However, the proposed amendments to the ordinance would require a covered front entry porch of a minimum 96 square feet. The back entry porch would also be required to be a minimum of 96 square feet, but it would not have to covered.
In addition, the proposed zoning amendments would require that all towing apparatus be removed from all mobile homes.
The proposed amendments would continue to prohibit singlewide mobile homes within the town’s zoning jurisdiction. However, a singlewide mobile home within an existing mobile home park could be replaced with another singlewide that is 10 years old or less.
Copies of the proposed amended ordinance are available for public review at Norlina Town Hall.
While the Norlina Zoning Board of Adjustments has provided the town board of commissioners with a favorite recommendation, the zoning board of adjustments will conduct another meeting today (Wednesday) at 10 a.m. at Town Hall to conduct business that is expected to include reviewing a portion of the proposed amendments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.