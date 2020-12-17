While the COVID-19 pandemic forced a number of Warren County Community Center activities and fundraisers to be canceled, its board of directors looks forward to 2021 with a sense of optimism.
What became known as the Warren County Community Center was founded in 1934 as the Warren County Community Center and Library, Incorporated, through the efforts of local teacher, Winnie B. Williams. The building was constructed to provide a public meeting space, library, recreation rooms and restrooms for African-Americans during a time when there was nothing in Warren County to meet those needs. The Community Center was built by contributions from African-Americans in Warren County, the Works Progress Administration, and the town and county commissioners.
Since the 1930s, the Community Center has been an important part of life in Warren County. However, like many aspects of normal life, the Community Center was affected by the pandemic.
The Community Center’s 7th Annual Black History Month Program was held in February, one month before North Carolina began to feel the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, a number of activities have been canceled in an effort to keep the community safe from the coronavirus. Shauna Williams, president of the Community Center’s Board of Trustees, said that building rentals have been put on hold for now. The board now meets virtually. A field trip for the Race to the Top A’s Fund, which is designed to motivate students to reach their greatest potential, was canceled.
Also canceled were major fundraisers, including the Annual Gospel Sing, coin drive and the 2021 Black History Month Program, which honors Warren County residents who have made a difference in the community.
However, these cancelations don’t mean that all community center work has stopped. This Christmas season, the board continued its annual tradition of participating in Warren County Department of Social Services’ Angel Tree project, this time sponsoring two families. Board members also partner with Warren County Schools to serve as proctors during testing.
Looking ahead, the board is optimistic that the lift to make the Community Center handicapped accessible will be completed in 2021.
The board also continues its work to reach its ultimate goal of housing a museum at the Community Center.
“We still want to create a museum that will be a showcase of community center and Warren County history,” Williams said.
The museum will include framed photographs and biographical sketches of the people honored during Black History Month Programs, as well old typewriters and card catalogs representative of the years when the Community Center housed what was known as the Negro Library.
A number of additional photographs and documents, such as the Community Center’s original charter, newspapers, magazines and more, will also be included.
“Our ultimate dream is to be able to purchase computers to create an interactive experience,” Williams said.
The board is working to plan upcoming community activities and projects while continuing its regular maintenance of the Community Center building. To assist with its efforts, the board is accepting donations.
“We rely on donations, grants and fundraisers to try to give back to the community as much as we can,” Williams said.
Donations may be mailed to Warren County Community Center, PO Box 5, Warrenton, NC 27589.
