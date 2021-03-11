The family of Robert Frazier presented a memorial plaque to the Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department during the members’ recent March meeting to honor deceased members of the department.
The plaque includes the names of the deceased firefighters and their year of death. Names listed are the following: Joe Riggan, 1992; Sinclair White, 1992; George Perkinson, 1993; Gerston King, 1994; Hal Moseley, 1999; Victor Paynter, 2011; Ernest Moody, 2014; Edward Hargrove, 2014; Bryant Jones, 2015; Coleman Perkinson, 2017; Robert Ingle, 2018; and Robert Frazier, 2019.
The memorial plaque will be displayed at Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department, at 1724 U.S. 1, in Wise.
