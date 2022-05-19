The town of Norlina is anticipating a year of opportunities and challenges as the budget preparations for the 2023 fiscal year begin in earnest. The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year holds the tax rate at 70 cents per $100 valuation.
The Norlina Town Board held its first budget work session for fiscal year 2023 last week.
Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese told board members that the town has much for to excited about: the expansion of the Glen Raven, the development of the Kenya Christian Fellowship Retreat and Cultural Center, and plans for a proposed housing development featuring town homes and cottages located near the Retreat and Cultural Center.
However, Reese also told board members that the town must address several challenges in the upcoming fiscal year, including recruiting and retaining police officers, budgeting for depreciation of equipment and continuing to build fund balance, or cash reserves, in the water/sewer fund, which is considered as an enterprise fund.
Reese said that concerns related to the water/sewer fund include town payments and contributions related to the local wastewater treatment plant owned by Warren County. Users include Norlina, Warren County and Warrenton, which operates the plant. The proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 allocates $214,000 toward the WWTP. The current fiscal year’s budget allocates $175,00 for that purpose.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 appropriates $741,193.52 in the general fund as follows: $344,658.59 for town hall, $244,832.80 for the police department and $151,702.13 for public works. The proposed water/sewer budget is $852,625.47, and the proposed for the Powell Bill, or street aid, is $35,000.
The Norlina Town Board’s next budget work session is planned for Tuesday, May 24, at 5 p.m. at Town Hall, 139 Hyco St., Norlina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.