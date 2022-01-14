The Warrenton Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Speedway Thursday night.
Sgt. Oakley was called to the scene around 11 p.m. He said that he was notified that a shooting had occurred when he received the call. However, Oakley said that no additional information can be released at this time because the incident remains under investigation, and next of kin and other family members have not been contacted at this point. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.
Members of the public who have information are asked to contact Sgt. Oakley by calling the Warrenton Police Department at 252-257-3123, ext. 304.
