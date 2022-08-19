Descendants of the late Briston Brown celebrated “Briston Brown Day” on Aug. 6 in Macon.
Descendants gathered at Briston Brown Road for a family dedication and proceeded to Greater Lovely Hill Church Cemetery, where a family memorial and headstone dedication was held.
Prayer was led by Jerome Brown, great-grandson, followed by scripture from great-grandson, Terry Small, and great-great-granddaughter, Laura Brown. Richard Brown, grandson, sang a solo, and Sherill Small, great-granddaughter, shared Briston Brown’s biography. Justin Monk and Lee Small unveiled the headstone, where the family posed for a group photo.
Briston Brown was born on March 12, 1860, to the late Douglas and Melvina Brown. He was the eldest of his siblings and became family patriarch in 1915 after the passing of his dad. Briston Brown passed away on Oct. 20, 1963, at the age of 103.
After the dedication, a family fellowship was held in Roanoke Rapids, where family members were honored, including: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Sherill Small, who retired from the United States Army on May 13 from Ft. Bragg after 34 years of service; 2022 family graduates: Deshaun Snow(Northwest Halifax High School), Justin Monk(Faith Christian School-Rocky Mount), Alayjah Turner(Cicero North Syracuse High School-N.Y.), Deja Skelton (bachelors degree in Criminal Justice from John Jay University in New York), Alayna Perez-Smith(Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy), Jailen Robinson (East New York Family Academy-Brooklyn, N.Y.), Katherine Oliver (Chevy High School-Charlotte), Damarion Wilson(Hamady High School-Flint, Mich.), Chase Parkinson(Henderson High School-West Chester, Pa.), Amiya Royster(Kearsley High School-Flint, Mich.), Monrell Menifee(Grand Blanc High School-Grand Rapids, Mich.), Daniella Royster(masters degree in Global Health-Northwestern University) and Ayana Carpenter (Benicia High in Vallejo, Calif.).
Memorial Tributes were given in memory of Lina Brown-Dowsey, Charnette Bell, Nigel Bradsher, Jamal Davis, Rodney Turner, Frederick Douglass Muldrow, Valerie Robinson, Dexter Michael Brown, Jr., Mary Jane Faulcon, Kenny Thornton and Lowell Snow, Jr.
Memorial Bibles were presented to Quincy Grant, Braxton Brown and Jake Pitchford, Jr.
Memorial BackPack Awards were presented to Terril Coley, Chase Templeton and Justin Monk.
Milestone Awards were presented to the Rev. Hugene Fields, Sr. and Clementine Fields, who celebrated their 95th birthdays in July 2022 and 68 years of marriage on Aug. 22, 2022; Lorene Carter Faulcon, who celebrated her 91st birthday on June 25; and George Dixon, who turns 95 on Aug. 30. Mertis Brown-Horton(Roanoke Rapids) received the family’s 2022 Award for Caring. Lyndon Brown(Newark, N.J.) served as host.
Reflections by family elders were shared at the conclusion of the program, and family history packets were distributed to all of the attendees.
