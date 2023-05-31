A new pen sits beside Sears Bugg’s Weldon Train Museum and Electric Train Store near Warrenton. Visitors will quickly notice the nesting spaces, climbing places and plants that make it look like a great habitat for something.
However, at first glance, it might look like no animals live there. Bugg will reassure visitors that what he likes to call “The Bugg Zoo” is full of animals: two box turtles and the most recent addition, flying squirrels. Bugg now refers to the museum area as Trains, Trucks, Turtles, and Flying Squirrels: Weldon Train Museum.
Bugg can trace his interest in flying squirrels to the years when he and his brother Smitty, were teenagers, growing up in the house across from the golf course near Warrenton.
“Our parents were extremely good about letting us keep all sorts of animals,”
Sears and Smitty heard that someone they knew had a pet flying squirrel and went to see it.
“We thought it was such a great pet, we begged our parents to get us flying squirrels,” Sears said.
His parents didn’t rethink their past decision to let their sons raise different types of animals. Instead, they purchased two flying squirrels — at $15 per pair in the mid-1960s. This was a more economical buy than other squirrels that were available for $35 per pair. The flying squirrels were transported to Warrenton from Florida via railroad.
The two animals settled into their new home on the Bugg family’s side porch. After a year, the Buggs discovered two more flying squirrels living in a birdhouse and moved them to the side porch.
Sears and Smitty’s father hired a carpenter to build a large outdoor pen for the four squirrels. That number later grew to between 10 and 12, thanks to additional flying squirrels that made their way into the Bugg’s Havahart trap. The brothers raised the animals for several years before releasing them when Sears was 16.
Time passed. Sears grew up and later settled in his home near Warrenton. On Father’s Day in 2021, a friend left two cats in Sears’ care before moving from the area. Sears received an unexpected “present” when the youngest cat brought an unharmed flying squirrel to his door and left it on his glassed-in back porch.
In October 2021, Sears was at a party at Smitty’s cabin when he sat by a Wake County resident who rehabilitated gray squirrels. She put Sears in contact with a flying squirrel rehabilitator in Raleigh.
Before more squirrels could arrive, Sears needed to build a pen for them. He had a box turtle pen that he used for 10 years, but this needed replacing. Sears thought that box turtles and flying squirrels could coexist happily in the same pen. For one thing, box turtles are active during the day, and flying squirrels are nocturnal.
“Neither is aggressive, and they eat almost the identical food,” Sears said.
The first flying squirrels who would live in the new pen came from Durham. Others, a mother and four babies, were found in one of Frank Newell’s bluebird houses that was in an unsafe location for a mother squirrels and her young.
After placing the pen next to the former horse stable that serves as his electric train museum, Sears worked to develop a habitat for them that was as natural as possible. This habitat includes several small cedar trees.
“Their nests in the wild are made of strips of cedar bark, and the trees last a long time,” Sears said.
For nest boxes, he uses bluebird houses and the nest box he built 55 years ago for the first set of squirrels that he and Smitty raised as teenagers.
Two more flying squirrels joined the group in the pen when the rehabilitator from Raleigh brought two young ones that she hand-raised.
“She examined the pen carefully, and was very pleased with the work and happy to see the large variety of trees in the yard since she knew that I was planning to release them through a small hole in the side of the pen,” Sears said.
He indicated that the hole is there for the animals to use if they wish to leave the pen to go into the yard or nearby woods, or they can remain in the pen.
In April of this year, the flying squirrel rehabilitator brought 16 adult flying squirrels that had been removed from people’s attics in the Raleigh area. Sears now has a total of 22.
He describes the animals as easy to feed because they are omnivorous, meaning that they eat insects, fruits, vegetables and meat. Sears’ flying squirrels enjoy chicken, ham, turkey and a variety of fruits and vegetables. Among the favorites are sweet potatoes.
He was worried about them during recent winters as temperatures dipped to around 8 degrees. However, when he checked on them, he found them semi-hibernating, meaning that an animal slows down and rests, moving little for a short period of time.
Sears added flying squirrels to his “zoo” and electric train museum because he wants to help people, especially children, learn more about them so that they will care about nature and preservation of forests for all animals. He noted that most people have probably not seen a flying squirrel unless they have found one is a bluebird box.
Sears wanted to reassure the public, especially parents, that flying squirrels are gentle animals.
“They are so easy to semi-tame that they will usually eat out of your hand after a month. They get along with each other so well that adults will nest together to survive the cold weather in the winter,” he said. “They are extremely gentle animals, and it is completely safe to go in the pen, including hand-feeding. They are not afraid of strangers.”
He said that the flying squirrels are entertaining to watch at night, when they dart around quickly and nimbly.
“They can even run upside down,” Sears said.
The name “flying squirrel” refers to their ability to glide.
“They have the most amazing ability to glide at least 100 feet,” Sears said.
He is excited to discuss flying squirrels and box turtles with both children and adults. Sears will have his two box turtles with him as he presents a program on reptiles at 1 p.m. on June 6 at Warren County Memorial Library, located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
He also welcomes the public to visit his flying squirrel and box turtle pen, and the adjoining electric train museum, by appointment. To schedule a visit, text 252-213-5225 or email searsbugg@embarqmail.com. Sears also encourages people who want to watch WRAL-TV features about his electric trains or box turtles to search Tar Heel Traveler Sears Bugg Trains or Tar Heel Traveler Sears Bugg Turtles.
