Filing for the March 3 Primary Election will begin at noon on Monday, Dec. 6, at the Warren County Board of Elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton (John Graham annex building).
The filing period will end at noon on Friday, Dec. 17.
Local offices that are up for election include the following:
• Warren County Board of Commissioners: District 2, currently held by Tare “T” Davis; District 3, currently held by Victor Hunt; and District 4, currently held by Bertadean Baker
• Warren County Board of Education: District 1, currently held by Victoria Lehman; District 2, currently held by Linda Byrd; and District 4, currently held by Ebony Talley-Brame
• Clerk of Warren County Superior Court, currently held by Lisa Blalock
• Warren County Sheriff, currently held by Johnny Williams
For more information, call the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
Sheriff will not seek re-election
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office issued a statement announcing that Sheriff Johnny Williams will not seek re-election after serving in that position for seven terms for a total of 27 years.
Williams expressed appreciation for community support during his tenure as sheriff.
“I thank all for allowing me to serve and to give back to a place that has given so much to me,” he said. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve at home.”
Williams listed the greatest accomplishments that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has experienced over the past 27 years: an increase in the number of patrol deputies to the 38 deputies currently serving the community, updating the equipment for the sheriff’s office and E911 Center as technology advanced, ensuring that certifications and training for deputies are current and updated as needed to address constant changes in law enforcement, building collaborative and supportive partnerships with local, state and federal emergency agencies, and assembling a well-trained leadership team to serve the county.
The statement states that “Sheriff Williams has endeavored to serve the citizens of Warren County with consistency, fairness and dignity while employing a team that shares these same qualities. He values the teamwork and partnerships that have assisted and benefitted Warren County throughout his years in office. He is confident that service will continue to be rendered with decency and respect during his administration and well as the one to follow.”
In the statement, Williams describes Major John Branche as “an integral part of the advancements made by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.” Branche, who has lived in Warren County for 26 years, has worked for the sheriff’s office for more than 23 years. The statement notes that Branche has held positions such as patrol deputy and investigator and has risen through the ranks to his current position of major, or second in command.
“He is a dedicated public servant whose experience will serve him well in his endeavor to be the next sheriff of Warren County,” Williams said. Major John Branche has my endorsement, and I ask Warren County to join me in support of his campaign.”
