The community is invited to provide input into the naming of a unique park that will bring new life to the intersection of Macon and Main streets in downtown Warrenton where Milano’s Italian Restaurant once stood.
Preservation Warr-enton has received donation of the property from James C. Harris, Jr. of Warrenton, who purchased the lot following a devastating fire that destroyed the local landmark last May.
Preservation Warr-enton president Robert Davie said that a landscape architect has designed the park’s curved walkway to begin at an old terrazzo floor entrance, a surviving remnant of the building that had stood facing Main Street since 1920.
The walkway will lead to a 24-foot-diameter circular patio having an 18-inch-high seat wall on one side. Lawn areas and plantings will offer green space, a living wall of arborvitae will separate the park from an adjoining building, and picnic tables will allow for additional seating. Also, there will be space for up to two food trucks.
Preservation Warrenton encourages the public to help name the park via Google Surveys forms.gle/iLpRyM5xxw7L7viC7. Names already being considered include: Macon & Main, Warrenton Park, Warren Place, Warren Corner, The Intersection, and The Commons.
Park upkeep will be shared between the nonprofit and the town of Warrenton.
Preservation Warr-enton is a 501(c)3. Tax-deductible donations for the project may be sent to: Preservation Warrenton, PO Box 944, Warrenton, NC 27589.
For more information, contact any board member of Preservation Warrenton.
