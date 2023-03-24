What used to be known as the H&H Friendship Hall is now shaping up to become the home of what is now being called the Hollister Community Center.
In 2022, Hollister community members started coming together to reorganize with the purpose of providing a space for all members of the community to gather for group activities, recreation, social support, public information and more.
Prior to the existence of the Hollister Community Center, the building located at 177 Main St., Hollister, was a school for white children for many years. The school was eventually torn down, and Halifax County gave the land where the building that currently stands to the community. Citizens of the Hollister community built the building. However, until recent years, many residents had no idea that the building was owned and operated by the local community or its purpose.
Today, Hollister Community Center Board members and members of the community are working collectively to develop programs and activities to be held at the community center, brainstorming fundraising events to raise awareness and donations for the center’s mission and are planning to start renovations to make improvements to the building.
For more information about the Hollister Community Center and to learn about the various volunteer opportunities, call 252-567-6517.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.