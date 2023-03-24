IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

Nancy Harris of the Hollister Community Center presents Community Center President June Wollett with a ceremonial check to commemorate the $300 raised during a recent fundraiser. Pictured, from the left, are Terri Silver, Jimmie Silver, Leslie Richardson, Wanda L. Richardson, Shadonna Richardson (treasurer), Nancy Harris, June Wollett (president), Cathy Richardson (board member), Sheila Richardson (vice president), Karioka Richardson (secretary) and Brian Richardson.