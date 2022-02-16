IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

CPR SAVE PIN PRESENTATION—Arcola Rural Volunteer Fire Department 1st Assistant Chief Glenn Pulley, at left, honors several of the department’s firefighters with the presentation of CPR Save Pins. Pictured, from the left beginning with the second from left, Fire Chief Dudley Lynch, Sr., Firefighter Melissa Fitts, Junior Firefighter D’Montae Hedgepeth, Lt. Jakob Lynch, Firefighter Julie M. Lynch and Capt. McConnel Silver.