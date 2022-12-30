This Blessing Box has been placed on US No. 1 near the Wise Post Office and the Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department. The box, an effort of the Wise Baptist Church Missions Committee, was placed on Dec. 20 by the Wise Baptist Church Brotherhood. The sign on the box states, “take what you need...leave a little for others...share as you can.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Firefighters respond to three house fires last week
- Passengers rescued
- ‘American Pickers’ to film in North Carolina
- From the Warren County Sheriff's Office
- Stanley named superintendent of Kerr Lake State Recreation Area
- Enjoy Christmas gathering
- Young at heart
- County envisions great potential for Warrenton Lions Den property
- Library hosts Oasis Spaces: North Carolina Green Book Project
- Giving to others
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.