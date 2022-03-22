The Warren County Board of Education is scheduled to vote on whether to move from requiring masks indoors inside all school buildings to making masks optional during its meeting tonight.
The school system is recommending a "masks recommended" policy.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the conference room of Warren County Middle School at 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton. A link to the meeting will be available on the school system website at warrenrecord.com.
